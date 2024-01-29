Starlite will always be in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Starlite stays in Marbella
The founder of the Starlite festival, Sandra García-Sanjuán, has tresponded to comments generated by her group’s commitment to Estepona and has made it clear that the event is not leaving Marbella.
After learning of the Starlite group’s intention to create a City of Music in Estepona, with a large auditorium, hotel, sets and an investment of almost €300 million, rumours had spread about a possible departure from Marbella.
Sandra García-Sanjuán was clear: “We are not leaving, we will always be in Marbella, it is part of our DNA,” she said. She wanted to clarify this, “because a lot of people have called me”, asking her if they were leaving Marbella.
Regarding the project in Estepona, “It is an expansion, a growth”, she explained. Starlite has been expanding over the last few years and last Christmas celebrated its first edition in Madrid and has also organised concerts in Mexico.
“It is a project that was born in Marbella and that would not have been possible without the visibility of this city,” the head of the festival explained. Therefore, the continuity of the event in the Cantera de Nagüeles is not in doubt despite the heavy investment planned in Estepona.
The festival was born in Marbella in 2012 and this year will celebrate its 13th edition from June 14 to August31.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
