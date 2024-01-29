Tapas y Pinchos – Almeria joins the competition

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 21:25
Tolo Castillo
Credit: Facebook
On January 29 and 30 the second edition of the Official Hospitality Championship of Spain – Tapas and Pinchos – will take place.
Representing the Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Almeria (ASHAL) will be none other than Tolo Castillo, the head chef at renowned restaurant, Casa Rafael.
The event will be held at the Madrid Fusion International Gastronomy Congress, a place where talent, innovation and knowledge come together each year.
This tournament is made up of a series of tapas and ‘pinchos’ competitions that have been organised by the provincial associations that are part of Hospitality of Spain. Tolo Castillo will have 30 minutes or less to prepare a dish made only with Almeria raw materials, which also represents the gastronomic beauty of the region.
Judging the dishes will be a jury of experts, which will be led by the renowned chef, Pedro Larumbe.
A total of 31 other participants, all representing their own province, will compete alongside Tolo Castillo for the title of ‘Best Tapa/Pincho’ in Spain.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
