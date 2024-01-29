The Mojacar hiking program in winter

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 21:47

A rocking route! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

The town of Mojacar has started 2024 by resuming its much loved, free hiking program under the motto: “Discover Mojacar in autumn and winter.”

The first of these has already begun, starting last Saturday 27th of January from the district of Sopalmo, going through Bordenares and La Granatilla.

Designed by the Department of Tourism, these routes will take participants on a cultural journey through the beautiful streets and natural sights of Mojacar. The initiative was first taken in order to promote tourism but many locals of the town have already joined in during the last few months of 2023.

Mojacar resident Stuart Tryne told Euro Weekly News that he attended the last tour on December 30 with his niece and nephew. “I think it’s a fantastic idea, and a great way for people to discover Mojacar, the kids loved learning about the town’s history and secrets.”

Next on the list of these free guided tours, on Saturday February 4, will venture around Mojacar village and the paths used by the ancient inhabitants on their commercial movements.

Those interested in participating in these routes must formalize their registration for free at the Mojacar Tourism Office, or in the hotels where they are staying. Alternatively, call +34 950 61 50 25 for bookings and inquiries.