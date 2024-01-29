Tragic discovery of missing teen raises questions

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 10:21

Heartbreaking Closure Image: Emergencias Los Alcazares

THE lifeless body of 15-year-old Ivo Petrov, missing for twenty days after a canoe accident in the Mar Menor, was found by the Guardia Civil’s Underwater Activities Specialist Group (GEAS) on January 25. Petrov’s body was located about five meters deep and around 1,000 to 1,500 metres from the Los Alcázares port.

Conflicting Statements Surrounding Mar Menor Tragedy

The discovery comes after an intensified search involving additional personnel. Now the investigation into his death has begun and conflicting statements from survivors Francisco Javier M. and José David raise questions about the canoe accident. Initially claiming they found a canoe, the latest version states it was taken from a neighbour’s garage and capsized while navigating with Petrov, whom they lost sight of while swimming to shore.

Unraveling the Mystery: Ivo Petrov’s Mysterious Departure

This contradicts Javier’s initial report to the police, triggering suspicions. Further revelations include the stolen canoe and unanswered questions about Petrov’s departure that fateful night. His mother is adamant that he feared the sea, casting doubt on his intention to venture into the Mar Menor. The fact that he was wearing flip-flops and was not dressed to go out in a canoe at night confirms his mother’s suspicions that he did not plan to go into the sea that night. The case deepens as investigations continue into the puzzling circumstances surrounding Petrov’s tragic death.

