When life gives you lemons – a tale of kindness

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 29 Jan 2024 • 7:30

Lovely lemons! This is how Angie found her special treat

Amid all the stories of war and riots that are currently flooding the world, this week Euro Weekly News sheds light on a tale of kindness and love.

The protagonist of this story is Angie Grenter, who is originally from the UK, and found her dream home in Mojacar 12 years ago. EWN spoke exclusively to Angie, who told us about her latest visit here, which was to celebrate her 65th birthday. Unfortunately, she found herself feeling quite ill, and shared the information on her Facebook page.

“I was a bit down because I didn’t want to feel ill on my birthday, so went for a walk to get some fresh air and hopefully feel a bit better”, she explained. Angie then told EWN that she found an unexpected surprise waiting for her on her return, that really did cheer her up. “When I got back there were the biggest lemons I had ever seen waiting for me on my door, with a note attached saying ‘get well soon, from Christine’”.

The only problem was, Angie couldn’t think who Christine could be! “Perhaps it was brain fog because I didn’t feel well”, she admitted, “so I put the post up on Facebook to find out who I had to thank.”

Posted on a local group, the lemons received a positive reaction from many, with locals and tourists alike commenting on how thoughtful the gesture was. However, still no Christine. “Suddenly I realised who it was, a lovely lady that I had met back in 2017 here in Mojacar, I quickly messaged her to say thank you and let her know how it had really brightened up my day.”

Angie is currently back in the UK, where she is “still not feeling 100 per cent” but at home resting. She told EWN that she will be back out to her house in Mojacar in May this year and plans to bake one of her famous lemon drizzle cakes to thank her friend Christine.

It just shows what a difference a small gesture can make to the life of another, and how the love and kindness within a community can, at least begin, to cure all.