A queen among Drag Queens

Benalmadena Drag Queen gala
A woman will participate for the first time in the Benalmadena Drag Queen Gala.
Benalmadena is ready to celebrate the 23rd edition of its Drag Queen Gala, which will take place this Friday February 2 at 9.30pm in the Plaza de la Mezquita and which each year attracts audiences from all over the country.
This year there will be 18 drag queens who will give their all in their performances and fill the town with colour, glamour and fantasy, with the novelty that, for the first time, a woman will take part in the competition for the title of ‘Drag Queen of the Year’.
The event is set against the backdrop of the circus world and, as usual, opens the doors to Carnival in Benalmádena. It will be presented by Javier Boxó, who will be accompanied by Sofía Cristo and, according to Boxó, “many of these participants will be performing for the first time at this gala”.
The presenter said that he had, “a waiting list, due to the large number of Drag Queens who wanted to participate, being a total of 18 for this edition”, adding that this year, “for the first time we have a Drag girl”.
The gala is a free event that only calls for people to come, have fun and have a magical time.
