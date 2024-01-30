African dolls to create awareness in Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 11:15
Special Koluté dolls from Cáritas Mallorca
Credit: Cáritas Mallorca
An agreement has been entered into between Cáritas Mallorca and Taula per África under the title “Uwamahoro, the Rwandan girl”.
The hope is that it will make those living in Mallorca more aware of the history of Africa and Rwanda through the medium of a children’s story, translated into a fund raising gift.
African and Mallorcan artisans, some of whom will be working in Mallorca for the first time, will be producing up to 5,000 cloth dolls which will be dressed in typical Rwandan clothing and will be sold under the trademark Koluté which is owned by Cáritas Mallorca.
Once the items are finished and put on sale in a few months’ time, all funds will be allocated to various NGOs working in Rwanda in the field of comprehensive education of girls, teenagers and young people.
To coincide with this, teaching material will be created so that youngsters in kindergartens and primary schools in Mallorca can learn more about their African cousins through story-telling workshops.
