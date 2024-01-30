Calvia Carnival is just around the corner

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:15

Everyone needs a unicorn in their parade Credit: Calvia Council Sa Rua

The Calvia Sa Rua (Carnival) is due to take place on Saturday February 10 and once again, you can expect literally hundreds of adults and children fancy dressed to impress.

Sign up now

If you want to take part, then it is possible to enrol either individually or as part of a troupe between February 1 and 8 by completing the form which can be downloaded via the Calvia Council Facebook page.

There are prizes ranging from €300 to €700 and it’s guaranteed following the parade which meanders through the municipality that at the prize awards there will be plenty of music and no doubt some food and drink.

Weather should be dry

It’s a good excuse to dress up and have some fun and the good news is that the advance weather forecast suggests that whilst it may be cloudy, it should stay dry until Sunday February 11, so although the temperature will most likely range from 16° in the day to 12° in the evening, everyone should stay dry.