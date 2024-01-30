Calvia Carnival is just around the corner

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:15
Everyone needs a unicorn in their parade
Credit: Calvia Council Sa Rua
The Calvia Sa Rua (Carnival) is due to take place on Saturday February 10 and once again, you can expect literally hundreds of adults and children fancy dressed to impress.
If you want to take part, then it is possible to enrol either individually or as part of a troupe between February 1 and 8 by completing the form which can be downloaded via the Calvia Council Facebook page.
There are prizes ranging from €300 to €700 and it’s guaranteed following the parade which meanders through the municipality that at the prize awards there will be plenty of music and no doubt some food and drink.
It’s a good excuse to dress up and have some fun and the good news is that the advance weather forecast suggests that whilst it may be cloudy, it should stay dry until Sunday February 11, so although the temperature will most likely range from 16° in the day to 12° in the evening, everyone should stay dry.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.