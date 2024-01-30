Trending:

Calvia Carnival is just around the corner

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:15

Everyone needs a unicorn in their parade Credit: Calvia Council Sa Rua

The Calvia Sa Rua (Carnival) is due to take place on Saturday February 10 and once again, you can expect literally hundreds of adults and children fancy dressed to impress.

Sign up now

If you want to take part, then it is possible to enrol either individually or as part of a troupe between February 1 and 8 by completing the form which can be downloaded via the Calvia Council Facebook page.

There are prizes ranging from €300 to €700 and it’s guaranteed following the parade which meanders through the municipality that at the prize awards there will be plenty of music and no doubt some food and drink.

The Spartans were at Sa Rua 2023
Credit: Calvia Council Sa Rua

Weather should be dry

It’s a good excuse to dress up and have some fun and the good news is that the advance weather forecast suggests that whilst it may be cloudy, it should stay dry until Sunday February 11, so although the temperature will most likely range from 16° in the day to 12° in the evening, everyone should stay dry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading