‘Carnaval Mojacar’ 2024

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 18:01

Last year’s incredible costumes! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

THE party is back! ‘Carnaval Mojacar’ will once again fill the streets of the town in Almeria with singing, dancing and lots of colour!

On Friday February 9 the festivities will begin with the children’s carnival at the Centro de Usos Multiples, beginning at 6pm. There, the younger generation will find many attractions, games and of course sweet treats especially for their enjoyment. On Saturday 10, The Grand Carnival Parade will take place. Starting at the Rio Abajo roundabout at 5pm and ending with the highly anticipated carnival choreography competition at The Parque Comercial at 7pm, viewers should expect sequins, feathers and some dazzling dance moves.

On Valentines Day, February 14, Mojacar will perform its unique tradition of carrying the giant sardine in a procession through the streets of the pueblo, accompanied by the municipal band. The days of parties will come to a close with one final ceremony at the Centro de Usos Multiples from 7pm, which will offer all in attendance complimentary churros and chocolate.