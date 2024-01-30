By Anna Ellis •
Catalonian triumph: XIV Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja concludes. Image: Club Nautico Torrevieja.
The XIV Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja has concluded with Catalonia dominating the absolute podium.
The new champions emerged after a spectacular fourth day, featuring good wind conditions and the completion of four races on January 28.
The absolute podium had two representatives from Club Nautico Cambrils in Catalonia.
Iker Múgica claimed the championship, while Joan Domingo secured the bronze. The silver medal went to Juan Lleonart from Club Nautico Balis.
Iker Múgica demonstrated his strength in the Optimist class throughout the event.
After securing four partial victories in the qualifying round, he continued to perform well in the final series.
Despite a somewhat weaker 22nd place in the seventh test, he still maintained a strong overall position.
Múgica finished the day with 5th place, a win in test 6, and another partial victory in test 7, ultimately securing the championship with 11 points.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
