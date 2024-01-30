Charity dance show ‘Encanto oriental’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 8:01

Oriental dance for charity Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Encanto Oriental will come to the Teatro Las Lagunas on Saturday February 3 at 7pm with a show in aid of charity.

Dance lovers will be able to take a cultural journey thanks to the students of the Esalim academy who will take to the stage of the Teatro Las Lagunas and fill the evening with music and colour. Organised by the María Zambrano Neighbourhood Association, the proceeds from the tickets will go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association (AFA) Fuengirola-Mijas Costa.

The ticket price is €5 for children under 14 years old and €7 for adults. The proceeds will be used to maintain workshops, activities, and improvements that these centres always need. Tickets can be purchased at the AFA headquarters, located in Fuengirola or at the theatre box office from two hours before the start of the show.