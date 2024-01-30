Charity dance show ‘Encanto oriental’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 8:01
Oriental dance for charity
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
Encanto Oriental will come to the Teatro Las Lagunas on Saturday February 3 at 7pm with a show in aid of charity.
Dance lovers will be able to take a cultural journey thanks to the students of the Esalim academy who will take to the stage of the Teatro Las Lagunas and fill the evening with music and colour. Organised by the María Zambrano Neighbourhood Association, the proceeds from the tickets will go to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association (AFA) Fuengirola-Mijas Costa.
The ticket price is €5 for children under 14 years old and €7 for adults. The proceeds will be used to maintain workshops, activities, and improvements that these centres always need. Tickets can be purchased at the AFA headquarters, located in Fuengirola or at the theatre box office from two hours before the start of the show.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.