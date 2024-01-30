Charity gala raises almost €20,000

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 8:17

Photo: Sandro Morelli with organisers / PixRase Photography

Nearly €20,000 was raised for charity by the 70 guests who gathered at the Villa Tiberio Restaurant to enjoy a Christmas gala menu and a benefit auction.

Artists such as Vicky Jaye, the greatest tribute to Elvis with the incredible Stelvis, the best soul voice of the Costa del Sol with Mr Maph and Mamma Cath, among others, performed during the dinner; accompanied by Giles Brown, renowned journalist and broadcaster of Talk Radio Europe and Marbella influencer, who donated his services as presenter, master of ceremonies and auctioneer.

Right at the heart of the evening were the auctions (one live and one silent) and the charity raffle in aid of Cudeca, as well as the surprise of the traditional Christmas fireworks that Sandro Morelli, owner of Villa Tiberio, always treats his guests to.

The closing of this magnificent charity event, already a classic on the Marbella scene, raised over €19,000 which was donated to the Cudeca Foundation to promote and finance the palliative care that the foundation offers free of charge in the province of Málaga.

Sandro Morelli and his restaurant Villa Tiberio have been collaborating with the Cudeca Foundation since 2011, a collaboration that has resulted in 12 charity gala dinners and many years of support. Adding the amount raised at this latest Cudeca Christmas gala dinner, the total over the years, amounts to nearly €200,000.