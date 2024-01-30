By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:30
Clearing the airwaves: Santa Pola's transition to HD. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
Starting on February 14, the standard (SD) Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signals in Santa Pola will be permanently discontinued.
This means that only the high-definition (HD) signals will continue to be available.
This marks a significant transition, as all television channels in Spain will exclusively broadcast in high definition from that day onward.
Channels currently available in SD will be phased out. For most viewers, the process will be as simple as re-tuning their televisions to access the new HD channels.
Up until now, viewers had the option to tune into DTT channels in two qualities: standard SD and high-definition HD.
Major stations typically broadcast in both formats, resulting in duplicate channels. However, some channels are only transmitted in SD.
With this change, SD channels will vanish from television sets, and users will generally only need to retune their televisions to organize the new HD channels.
This adjustment will eliminate the gaps left by the discontinued SD channels, streamlining the viewing experience for the majority of viewers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.