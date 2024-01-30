By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:30

Clearing the airwaves: Santa Pola's transition to HD. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Starting on February 14, the standard (SD) Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) signals in Santa Pola will be permanently discontinued.

This means that only the high-definition (HD) signals will continue to be available.

This marks a significant transition, as all television channels in Spain will exclusively broadcast in high definition from that day onward.

Channels currently available in SD will be phased out. For most viewers, the process will be as simple as re-tuning their televisions to access the new HD channels.

Up until now, viewers had the option to tune into DTT channels in two qualities: standard SD and high-definition HD.

Major stations typically broadcast in both formats, resulting in duplicate channels. However, some channels are only transmitted in SD.

With this change, SD channels will vanish from television sets, and users will generally only need to retune their televisions to organize the new HD channels.

This adjustment will eliminate the gaps left by the discontinued SD channels, streamlining the viewing experience for the majority of viewers.