Costa Women celebrate International Women’s Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 11:07

Costa businesswomen meet Photo: Costa Women

Costa Women, the vibrant community for women in Spain, has announced its 11th International Women’s Day celebrations, set to take place on March 7 and 8. There will be two events again this year; business networking at 6pm at Food Room in Guadalmina Baja and the full day Conference from 9.30am at Andalucia Lab.

These live and in-person events invite Women in Business to come together under the inspiring theme of ‘Make it Happen by Being You’. The annual theme encourages attendees to take charge of their lives and businesses by embracing their authenticity. The conference promises a day filled with inspirational stories, valuable tips, knowledge sharing, and practical tools to empower women in their professional and personal journeys.

The events provide a unique opportunity for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, forge new business connections, and celebrate their individual and collective successes. Whether your business journey has been a smooth sail or a challenging climb, these events celebrate the unique paths each woman has taken to make it happen.

For more information visit https://costawomen.com/conference