Cuevas del Almanzora’s spark saving

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:00
Lighting the way
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas del Almanzora
The town of Cuevas del Almanzora has announced that it will save between €40,000 and €80,000 with its new electricity supply contract.
The Council of Cuevas del Almanzora has recently awarded the electricity supply contract for the town’s municipal offices and public lighting to Iberdrola for an amount of €501,000.
The Councillor for Finance and Personnel, Isabel Avila stated that: “We have put out to tender, for the first time directly, the electricity supply in order to save on energy costs. The decision was made based on market prices and has also had in one of its important clauses that the supply comes 100 per cent from renewable energy sources.”
She then added that with this contract, “a saving to the public coffers of between €40,000 and €80,000 is achieved.”
The contract will last for two years and is then extendable for another three. It includes the supply of electrical energy for public lighting, municipal sports buildings and facilities, public education buildings, health buildings, cultural promotion buildings, and social action buildings.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
