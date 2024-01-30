By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 13:30

Culinary brilliance unveiled as La Nucía takes centre stage. Image: Ayuntamiento de La Nucia.

AT FITUR 2024, El Xato de La Nucía Restaurant made its debut as part of the gastronomic promotional program of Turisme Comunitat Valenciana.

The restaurant, led by chef Cristina Figueira, held a showcooking of rice at the exhibition stand of the Valencian Community.

The dish featured rice with black truffle from Castellón and red shrimp from Dénia, showcasing quality local products.

El Xato, a Michelin-starred restaurant, became a “gastronomic ambassador” for La Nucía at the 2024 International Tourism Fair (FITUR 2024).

The cooking demonstration highlighted the culinary expertise of Cristina Figueira, and portions of the rice were distributed to attendees.

Cristina Figueira was joined by her daughter Esperanza Cano, representing the new generation in the kitchen of this century-old restaurant in La Nucía.

The rice was paired with a local wine, “Els Fustals 2022” from Celler Mar de Vins in La Nucía, made from the Malvasía variety.