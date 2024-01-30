By Anna Ellis •
Culinary delights: Benidorm's gastronomic calendar for 2024 unveiled. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.
Benidorm’s mayor, Toni Pérez, has unveiled a delectable lineup of events for 2024, all falling under the enticing umbrella of ‘Gastronomic Benidorm.’
The gastronomic calendar promises a feast for diverse tastes, catering to both aficionados of traditional flavours and those seeking exciting culinary innovations.
The festivities are set to unfold between March and November, commencing with the ‘XII Jornadas de la Cuchara’ from March 1 to 10.
Following this, the ‘IV Tuna Days’ will tantalize taste buds from February 12 to 21, paving the way for the ‘XIV Tapas Contest’ taking place between June 14 and 23.
September will witness the latest addition to the ‘Benidorm Gastronomic’ brand, the ‘III Cocktail Competition,’ gracing the city from the 13th to the 22nd.
Wrapping up the culinary extravaganza, the ‘XIII Days of the Rice of the Earth’ will unfold from October 25 to November 3.
Mayor Toni Pérez celebrated the gastronomic wealth of the city and commended local restaurateurs for presenting a diverse and top-notch culinary spectrum.
Emphasising the growing importance of gastronomy in travellers’ decision-making, Pérez expressed his hope for widespread and outstanding participation from local establishments in these ‘Benidorm Gastronomic’ events.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
