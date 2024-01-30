Darts sensation Luke Littler warned by former star

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 14:25

Luke Littler (centre) after winning the Bahrain Masters 2024. Credit: LukeTheNuke180/X

Teenage dart sensation Luke Littler who hit the headlines recently has been issued with a word of warning from former darts professional Peter Manley.

The former world darts number one, Manley, expressed concern about 17-year-old Littler, who has captured the nation’s admiration with stellar performances at the World Darts Championship, Bahrain Masters, and Dutch Masters.

Reportedly, Manly commented: ‘Luke Littler, to me, just looks a big unit. If he isn’t careful and doesn’t look after himself, he won’t last long because of that.’

The advice came after Littler’s frequent mentions of his fondness for kebabs, particularly at Alexandra Palace in early January.

Health and performance in darts

‘Luke Humphries reminds me so, so much of Luke Littler,’ Manley, the chairman of the Professional Darts Players Association, stated to the Daily Star.

He drew parallels between Littler and Luke Humphries, another young player who successfully lost four-and-a-half stone during the coronavirus pandemic. Humphries’ weight loss positively impacted his career, leading him to a World Championship victory.

Manley, reflecting on his own experiences as a ‘big fella’, acknowledges the necessity of maintaining fitness in the sport.

He credits Humphries’ transformation for improving his physical and mental health, overcoming challenges such as anxiety and pressure.

The changing face of darts

Manley highlights the evolving nature of darts, shifting from a stereotype of overweight beer drinkers to athletes like Gerwyn Price, a former rugby player.

He emphasises the endurance needed in the sport, where players often compete from morning to evening, requiring sustained concentration and physical stamina.

Manley himself had a wake-up call in his 40s when diagnosed with heart failure, prompting him to alter his lifestyle significantly. He reminisces about the discipline of players like Steve Beaton, who maintained their health through rigorous physical activities.

Humphries, on his part, has spoken about the difficulty of eating healthily on the darts circuit. He credits cycling and reducing takeaways for his weight loss, stating, ‘When you’re losing 4lb a week while practising, your body doesn’t really notice the changes.’