By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 14:30

Dive into consciousness: Gandia launches The Sea Begins Here campaign. Image: Ayuntamiento de Gandia.

On January 26, Gandia launched its new initiative, “The Sea Begins Here – Don’t Throw,” on World Environmental Education Day.

Public road maintenance operators painted the campaign’s motto along with the drawing of a sea turtle on the scuppers that have just been installed by the council.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and sensitise residents and visitors about the consequences of dumping waste that reaches the water, negatively impacting flora and fauna.

According to the Spanish Institute of Oceanography, 66 per cent of seas show severe alteration due to human impact.

Environmental Councilor Alícia Izquierdo confirmed: “The sea does not begin when you go to the sand but in the urban environment,” highlighting that everyday actions have consequences on nature, whether positive or negative.

She invited residents to be conscious of how their behaviours impact the entire water cycle.

The campaign serves as a reminder to avoid littering and to protect the environment, especially the marine ecosystem.