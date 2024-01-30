Dolores Livestock Fair aims for National Tourist recognition.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 18:30

The Dolores Livestock Fair, known as FEGADO, is seeking recognition as a Fair of National Tourist Interest.

Already acknowledged as a Festival of Tourist Interest in the Valencian Community since 2019, the Dolores Council aims to elevate its status to the national level.

FEGADO is a significant event, standing out as the most important livestock fair in the Spanish southeast and one of the most notable in the country.

The fair showcases native breeds and plays a vital role in highlighting the strategic sector of the region.

The mayor of Dolores emphasised the fair’s unique role in promoting the native breeds of the land.

Additionally, he highlighted other attractions in Dolores, such as El Hondo Natural Park, known for guided tours led by experts to observe birds, including some endangered species.

The municipality also engages in Ornithological Tourism, aligning with a growing trend in Spain.

Dolores offers a range of attractions throughout the year, including the Gastrocultural Artichoke Festival, which celebrates the native product of artichokes known for their sweetness and white colour due to the salinity of the soil.