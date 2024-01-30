Eight from Almeria vanish after taking jobs in Germany

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 18:04

One of eight individuals missing from Almeria. Credit: sosdesaparecido/X

A group of eight individuals from Almeria, Spain, has mysteriously disappeared following their departure for a short-term job in Hamburg, Germany.

The group was last seen on Saturday, January 20, at Malaga airport, their absence has raised alarm among their families and authorities.

Unexplained silence

The work trip, which was initially planned to last for five days, has taken a worrying turn as there has been no contact with the group since their departure over 10 days ago.

This unusual silence prompted one of the families to lodge a formal complaint with the Guardia Civil, as reported by Informativos Telecinco. The lack of communication is particularly unsettling, considering their planned short-term stay.

Details on the missing

SOS Desaparecidos, an association for missing persons, has circulated profiles and photographs of the missing individuals.

Among them is Enok Cuesta Garcia, a 24-year-old young man of 1.65 meters in height and weighing 56 kilos. He is distinguished by his short, wavy brown hair, brown eyes, and a noticeable Andalusian accent from Almeria.

Notably, Enok has a unique tattoo on his right hand featuring wings, a capital letter ‘E’, and a significant date. This case has been escalated to an international alert, with the assumption that he may currently be in Germany.

Mysterious employment and concerns

The nature of the employment, sourced from a Facebook advertisement, remains unclear to the families. The ambiguity surrounding the type of work that warranted a mere five-day trip adds to the unease.

The families are left anxiously waiting for a phone call, hoping for news that their loved ones are safe and well in Germany.

At the moment no possibilities have been ruled out, although authorities have asked that anyone with any useful information to contact them immediately.

This baffling case continues to trouble the families of the missing, as they face the distressing reality of not knowing the whereabouts or the well-being of their loved ones.