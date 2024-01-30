Environmentalists alarmed by cliff squatters

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 11:02
Nature's Sanctuary Under Threat
Image: Shutterstock/ Anetlanda
THE environmental group GENA-Ecologistas en Acción has raised concerns over the growing presence of campervans, campers, and squatters in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Natural Site, a protected natural area.
In January alone, around fifty campervans have reportedly invaded the protected space. Campers have set up in the Las Alberquillas area for extended periods, and a community of squatters has established itself in the remains of an abandoned dwelling. Both groups are in violation of regulations prohibiting free camping and overnight stays in the natural area.
Ecologists accuse the campervans of encroaching on the old N-340 road, destroying signage prohibiting overnight stays, and leaving behind various types of waste, including food remnants, wipes, toilet paper, and even motor oil containers. Additionally, they trample vegetation and create wood fires, posing a risk of wildfire. In response, environmentalists are calling for law enforcement visits from the Guardia Civil and Regional Police to remove the squatters. They also urge local police to use wheel clamps to enforce fines on foreign vehicles and propose the construction of a barrier to prevent campervan access, similar to measures taken in Cabo de Gata.
