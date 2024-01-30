Golf award for Las Brisas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:58

Voted best by Ladies European Tour Photo: Real Club de Golf Las Brisas

Real Club de Golf Las Brisas has been voted as the best course during the last season of the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Director of Operations of the Ladies European Tour, Davide Lantos, announced the award at a ceremony held in London. The result of the vote, in which the LET players participated, resulted in two courses tied for first place: Las Brisas and DLF Golf and Country Club in India.

The Real Club de Golf Las Brisas was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1968, and later updated by Kyle Phillips in 2015. The landscaping of this course, with exotic species from Africa, Asia and America, provided the perfect backdrop for the tournament that closed the 2023 season, the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España held last November.

The general manager of Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Paul Muñoz, spoke of the hard work and dedication of the team during the week of the championship: “This award is a reflection of the joint effort of the whole team at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, from the Board of Directors through to each and every one of the employees,” he said.