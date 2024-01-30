La Cala de Mijas Lions raise over €1,000

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:43
Charity event at Legends
Photo: La Cala Lions
At La Cala de Mijas Lions Charity Event, held at Legends Show Bar in La Cala de Mijas, 100 people were treated to a spectacular evening of entertainment.
They were entertained by The Soul Brothers, Frankie B and James Ray and the energetic trio Boogie Wonderland. During the intervals Lions members Sandie Tavendale and Karen Blair sold raffle tickets for a splendid array of prizes. An auction also took place of items kindly donated by local businesses, with auctioneer Paul, owner of Legends, getting the bids rolling in.
At the end of the evening, Lions President Brenda Meredith announced that €1,375 had been raised and that this money will be used by the Lions to further help those in need throughout the area. For further information about the Lions or their future events visit their website at lacalalions.org or visit their Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas, tel: 637 185 533
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.