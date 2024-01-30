La Cala de Mijas Lions raise over €1,000

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:43

Charity event at Legends Photo: La Cala Lions

At La Cala de Mijas Lions Charity Event, held at Legends Show Bar in La Cala de Mijas, 100 people were treated to a spectacular evening of entertainment.

They were entertained by The Soul Brothers, Frankie B and James Ray and the energetic trio Boogie Wonderland. During the intervals Lions members Sandie Tavendale and Karen Blair sold raffle tickets for a splendid array of prizes. An auction also took place of items kindly donated by local businesses, with auctioneer Paul, owner of Legends, getting the bids rolling in.

At the end of the evening, Lions President Brenda Meredith announced that €1,375 had been raised and that this money will be used by the Lions to further help those in need throughout the area. For further information about the Lions or their future events visit their website at lacalalions.org or visit their Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas, tel: 637 185 533