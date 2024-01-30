Marbella on Movistar

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:43

Marbella on TV Photo: Movistar+

For those who have TV bundled into their Movistar phone package (and there are quite a few who don’t even know it’s included), the streaming platform Movistar Plus has just launched the teaser for its new series “Marbella”, starring Hugo Silva.

With locations in Marbella, Cádiz and Gran Canaria and based on an investigative report published in April 2021 in the newspaper “El País”, it is a new drama that focuses on the criminal gangs that operate on the Costa del Sol.

The main character is César (Hugo Silva), a successful lawyer who lives in Marbella, a city he calls the “UN of organised crime”. There will be six episodes that Movistar Plus+ will premiere in April, as announced in the preview that has just been made public with the first images of the series.