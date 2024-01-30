Mojacar: ‘Here we save turtles’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 10:34

Sea turtle sighting in Mojacar Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

The town of Mojacar has joined the “here we save turtles” awareness-raising campaign.

This campaign was started in 2019 by the Oceanographic Foundation and has since been growing fast, with the Azul Marino Foundation and Palma Aquarium Foundation joining, and extending to the Balearic Islands and Murcia Region, incorporating also the Seville Aquarium and various Andalucia localities.

As of 2024 there are now 80 municipalities that have joined the campaign, which is also in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucia and the Andalucian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FAMP).

To maximise the reach of this ‘here we save turtles’, posters have been put up around Mojacar, and the manual of good practices publicised on the Council’s social media and website. In addition to this, all employees who have a relation with the beach are now aware of the importance, every morning, of looking out for turtle tracks in the sand.

Bathers and travellers are also informed about the presence of marine turtles on the Mediterranean coasts, so that in the event of a sighting they can call 112 and activate the Strandings Network.