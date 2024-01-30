Trending:

More digital nomads are living in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 9:09

Marbella is the place for digital nomads Photo: Pexels CC / Oleksandr P

A study has revealed how Marbella and the surrounding area is becoming the epicentre for remote professionals seeking luxury and quality of life.

Digital nomads, new breed of worker, has found Marbella and the Costa del Sol to be an ideal destination. This is according to the latest report by real estate agency, Pure Living Properties, entitled ‘Digital Nomads in Marbella and the Costa del Sol: A High-End Real Estate Perspective‘.

Two thousand per cent increase

Pure Living Properties has recorded a 40 per cent increase in demand for properties in Marbella from remote workers or digital nomads. This phenomenon is concentrated in the so-called Golden Triangle (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), which stands out for its climate, strategic location and high quality of life.

Another of the report’s highlights is the 2,400 per cent increase in searches for “digital nomad” in the last five years in Spain. A clear sign of the growing interest in this lifestyle.

