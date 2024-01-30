More digital nomads are living in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 9:09
Marbella is the place for digital nomads
Photo: Pexels CC / Oleksandr P
A study has revealed how Marbella and the surrounding area is becoming the epicentre for remote professionals seeking luxury and quality of life.
Digital nomads, new breed of worker, has found Marbella and the Costa del Sol to be an ideal destination. This is according to the latest report by real estate agency, Pure Living Properties, entitled ‘Digital Nomads in Marbella and the Costa del Sol: A High-End Real Estate Perspective‘.
Pure Living Properties has recorded a 40 per cent increase in demand for properties in Marbella from remote workers or digital nomads. This phenomenon is concentrated in the so-called Golden Triangle (Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís), which stands out for its climate, strategic location and high quality of life.
Another of the report’s highlights is the 2,400 per cent increase in searches for “digital nomad” in the last five years in Spain. A clear sign of the growing interest in this lifestyle.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.