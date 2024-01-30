Motorhome invasion in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Motorhomes annoy residents
Neighbours complain of an “invasion” of motorhomes in the streets of Marbella.
Residents of the Molino de Viento area in Marbella have been complaining to the Town Hall for some time about what they consider to be a, “systematic invasion” of motorhomes in various streets.
Local residents told Marbella24horas that there are, “between 10 and 15 motorhomes” on a regular basis, which can be camped in the area for months at a time.
They consider that they do so, “without any kind of control” by the local authorities, either to remove them or to move them to sites designated for these vehicles. It was pointed out that the motorhomes take up a lot of space and obstruct, for example, the passage of a fire engine in an emergency situation.
In response, Marbella’s Town Hall has approved the drafting of an ordinance to regulate the parking of motorhomes throughout the municipality as this has become a problem in other areas including the centre of San Pedro Alcantara.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
