New fire engines for Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 15:54
Presentation of the new fire engines
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
With the ongoing threat of climate change and weather generally getting warmer with less rain, the threat of fire is an ever growing concern.
The Mallorca Fire Brigade’s stations in Alcudia and Arta have each just received a brand new tender at a combined cost to the Consell de Mallorca of €744,029.
These two new vehicles are the latest in fire fighting technology and will complement the existing fleet in those two stations, although in a relatively small area such as Mallorca, firefighters are often needed to cross municipal boundaries in the case of serious outbreaks.
These two vehicles will see front line service as they are most suitable for speedy response to urban fires or traffic accidents although they are versatile enough to be suitable to be involved in situations where trees come down or streets need to be urgently washed down.
In order to cope with the cleansing problem, the capacity to generate foam has been tripled when compared to earlier models and the vehicles are equipped with a portable battery-powered fan that can expel smoke from rooms and buildings.
