News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 21:31

Image: Shutterstock/Inside Creative House

Cleanup

JOIN in on Saturday, February 3 from 9 am on the Playa de Los Nietos in a beach clean-up with various organisations who work to protect and improve the waters along the Costa Calida and the Mar Menor. See Cartagena.es to sign up.

Carnival Exhibit

IF you love all things Carnival El Corte Ingles in Cartagena has a Carnival exhibit on the 6th floor of the department store. This exhibit will run until February 21. It will contain many of the most extravagant outfits among other things.

Shingles Jab

MURCIA Salud is running a shingles vaccination program for those aged between 65 and 80 at the Camposol Health Centre. The vaccination has two doses administered over a couple of months. For more information see the poster at the health centre.

Nutcracker

DON’T miss the Ballet de Kiev perform the Nutcracker at the Teatro Guerra in Lorca on February 6. For more information see balletdekiev.com

Pyjama Party

DON’T miss this children’s event run by Eventos Din Don, a pyjama party Disney movie magical musical. This event will take place on March 17 at 12 o’clock at the Teatro Colegio Salesianos San Juan Bosco. Tickets are available at eventosdindon.com

Zombie Survival

IF zombies are your thing check out Survival Zombie in Alumbres in Cartagena on February 3. This is a six-hour zombie apocalypse live show. For more information see survivalzombie.es.

