Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 19:30
Palm Paradise: Elche showcases experiential tourism. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche showcased its tourist offerings at the international tourism fair (FITFUR) in Madrid from January 24 to 28.
The city focused on the promotion of tourist activities centred around one of its primary resources: the palm grove.
Mayor Pablo Ruz emphasised the municipality’s commitment to experiential and sustainable tourism, taking care to preserve, value, and promote the palm grove as an unparalleled tourist resource.
Elche leverages the advantage of having the largest palm grove in Europe, allowing the recreation of real experiences in the heart of this natural treasure.
One highlighted attraction is the Palmeral viewpoint from the Torre de los Vaillo, a 15th-16th century watchtower.
Since August 2023, visitors have had the opportunity to explore the tower, which offers stunning views of the palm grove.
The tower itself holds the status of an asset of cultural interest.
Positioned in the heart of the palm grove, the tower provides unparalleled views, surrounded by a magnificent palm orchard, creating a magical space suitable for leisure, cultural experiences, or event celebrations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
