San Pedro improves

Work on 3rd phase starts
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
Work on the third phase of the eastern side of San Pedro Alcantara remodelling project has begun and will last for four months during which time alternative traffic routes will be provided.
Councillor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García said that, “this is a major project which will involve the development of almost 60,000 square metres of land which will add 23,000 square metres of roads, more than 8,000 square metres of green areas and 333 parking spaces, and which will allow for the construction of 350 homes“.
In an area well known for its congested traffic, the Councillor also said that, “this entrance to San Pedro will be significantly improved with two lanes in each direction separated by a central median and an access roundabout that will help traffic flow”.
