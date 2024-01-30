By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:35

Step back in time at Orihuela's XXIV Medieval Market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

The XXIV edition of the Medieval Market in Orihuela is set to take place from February 2 to 4.

The market will transport visitors to a bygone era where Jewish, Arab, and Christian cultures coexisted.

The event covers a route from Plaza de Santiago to the Diocesan School of Santo Domingo and is divided into three zones.

The first area, located between Plaza Santiago and Calle Colón, features a dragon village, the majestic return of birds, dromedary and animal stops, children’s games, craftsmen, and surprises.

The second zone, from Calle Mayor to Plaza de Santa Lucía, hosts large-format shows, artisans in Plaza de Ramón Sijé, and a children’s area in Plaza del Salvador.

The third area, from Plaza Santa Lucía to Santo Domingo, represents the Arab market with shows, music, and dance.

The Great Knights Tournament takes place in Rincón Hernandiano.

Parking facilities have been arranged near the AVE slab, behind the Álvarez de la Riva Health Centre, and in the Los Huertos grounds.

Additionally, free buses from Orihuela Costa are available with reservations through www.orihuelaturística.es