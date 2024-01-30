By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 14:30

Strut your style: La Zenia Boulevard calls for models of all ages. Image: LightField Studios / Shutterstock.com.

Exciting opportunities are afoot at La Zenia Boulevard as they announce their Model Casting Call!

La Zenia Boulevard is on the lookout for models, and here’s your chance to shine!

Age and gender are no barriers, so if you’re interested, or you know someone who would love to be part of vibrant campaigns, be featured on social media, and embrace the role of a model for a few days, then the time has come to step forward!

They are seeking models of any age and gender who are enthusiastic about having a great time at the shopping centre and have a touch of “shamelessness.”

If this sounds like you or someone you know, seize this opportunity!

The sign-up period is from February 1 to April 6.

All you need to do is send an email to La Zenia Boulevard at comercial@cczeniaboulevard.com with the subject: “I want to be a model for Zenia Boulevard!”

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of an exciting experience and showcase your unique style at La Zenia Boulevard!