By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 13:02

Sustainable seaside success: Benidorm receives renewed Sustainability Award. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The beaches of Benidorm have renewed the ‘S’ for Sustainability distinction.

The award was created by the Spanish Tourism Quality Institute (ICTE) last year, in which the city of Benidorm was a pioneer.

This year, the new stamp also extends to the tourist offices in Benidorm.

The certification was collected by the mayor during Q Night, an event organised by the ICTE held at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid, coinciding with the International Tourism Fair, Fitur.

At the same event, Hoteles Poseidón, a hotel chain in Benidorm, was recognised for its contribution to quality tourism and the promotion of sustainability in the industry.

Pere Joan Devesa, the former president of HOSBEC and a prominent figure in the Hoteles Poseidón chain, received the Q Award from the Minister of Tourism, Jordi Hereu.

The former president expressed gratitude on behalf of the Poseidón Hotels family, emphasising their commitment to quality and sustainability since 1996.

The recognition of quality and sustainability is closely linked to the destination of Benidorm, with the beaches and tourist offices holding the Q for quality for more than a decade.