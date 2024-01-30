Swift action against notorious caterpillar menace

By Catherine McGeer •
Campaign Against Caterpillar Threat
IN a response to the warm weather conditions and the processionary caterpillar’s current state, the Murcia Region has decided to kickstart the ‘pine processionary campaign’ ten days earlier than planned. Ground operations against the pine processionary caterpillar, the notorious and potentially harmful caterpillar, began on January 30.
These caterpillars pose a threat to both animals and humans, impacting the public use of forested natural spaces by causing severe allergic reactions.
María Cruz Ferreira, the regional secretary of Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Action, emphasised the administration’s awareness of the public concern regarding this pest. Due to the region’s high temperatures, the decision to begin combating the processionary caterpillar earlier was made by the Directorate General of Natural Heritage and Climate Action.
The campaign aims to intensify efforts in eliminating nests and caterpillars in recreational areas and highly trafficked zones. Authorities advise caution to those venturing into forests during February and March when the processionary is most active. Particularly sunny, hot, and windy days are considered riskier for the population.
Pet owners are urged to be cautious, as contact with these caterpillars can induce severe allergic reactions and even death in animals.
