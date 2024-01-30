The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 9:00

The two generous gentleman

Generous donation

A generous donation was made by two wonderful people that dropped into Paws Patas from Almeria Lodge 74. These two gentlemen donated many new beds and a van full of food. The shelter stated that they: “can’t thank all the generous people enough, we really appreciate this and our doggies even more.”

Place to play

A brand new park has been opened in the town of Antas. La Era Children’s Park was presented to the young generation of Antas on Thursday January 25 and the little ones were able to enjoy the new facilities, one of which is the longest zip line in the region!

DNI assistance

On February 6, 2024, the mobile DNI team of the National Police Corps will arrive in Albox. The service list is short, so priority will be given to people with difficulties. It is also advised that you will have to return on a second day, February 9, to collect the document. Those interested must go to the Policia Local Station in Albox to register.

Cultural steps

The Vera Councilor for Celebrations, Antonia Marin Rubio, attended the first lifting of the steps of Jesus Atado a la Columna and the Stma. Virgen de las Angustias. An incredibly important and culturally significant event, where Diego Rodriguez Lopez and Gines Sabiote Asensio were awarded for their selfless charity work.

Children’s library

At the request of the many who have attended the Children’s Reading Club in Antas, the workshop will now continue until June. It is free to attend, every Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm at the municipal library in Antas. It is aimed at children between 6 and 11, perfect for those who need to practice their Spanish. Registration is at the library and there are limited places.

Closed and cast!

One of the best eateries on Mojacar beach, Marcelo Entre Tapas, is unfortunately closed until further notice due to an injury to the chef! Marcelo posted the notice to a local Facebook group with a photo of his arm in a cast attached and the message “sorry!”

La Matanza Fair

The cultural event of the Matanza Fair comes back to the pueblo of Aljariz for the second time, after its success in 2023.

The 2024 edition of this fair will take place on Sunday February 4 in the Plaza de Aljariz from 12 midday. There will be a bar to taste the typical slaughterhouse foods as well as traditional pork cutting, with live production of slaughtered sausages. On sale will be homemade slaughterhouse sausages and to top it all off, a fantastic wine tasting (exhibition and sale).

There will also be attractions for the little ones, and a candy stand for some sweet and tasty treats!

This is a great environment to immerse oneself in the Spanish culture, and remember the traditional slaughter from many decades ago.

Veratense pottery

Tradition is being kept alive in the town of Vera, as its traditional pottery will now be taught to school children around the town.

The Councilor for Education, Irene Vazquez, together with the Councilor for Culture, Antonio Soler, have attended the first of many pottery workshops that have been launched by the Council of Vera for the local educational centres.

Salvador Hernandez Jr, who is a representative of several generations of potters from Vera, led the first workshop in which the students of the CEIP “Reyes Catolicos” of Vera participated and began their journey to learn the delicate art of traditional Veratense pottery.

A night of passion

The last tickets are still available for the performance of Israel Fernandez, one of the greatest flamenco singers of the moment.

The show will take place in the town of Vera on Saturday February 3, 2024 and will start at 8pm.

The audience in attendance will experience the extraordinary and captivating voice of Israel Fernandez, who will be accompanied by Diego del Morao on guitar, Ane Carrasco on percussion and Angel Moreno and Marcos Alba on clapping.

The entry price is €18, and purchases can be made at the Tourist Office in Vera or online at www.giglon.com.

Entry can also be acquired at the box office at the Auditorio in Vera for €20 on the day of the concert.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy a unique night full of culture, passion and flamenco art!

Albox cinema

What better way to spend a winter’s night than by enjoying an evening at the cinema with family or friends?

The town of Albox invites you to do just that, as on Saturday, February 3, the thrilling film, ‘Bee Keeper’ will be shown in English at the town’s cinema at 6pm. Jason Statham stars in what is hailed as an ‘amazing action film’, as the storyline follows one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance, as he takes on national stakes after it’s revealed he’s a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as Beekeepers.

Tickets are €6 and can be purchased at the cinema on arrival, which is located on Calle Rosario, 27, Edificio Municipal in Albox.

Yoga on the beach

The town of Mojacar held its first ‘yoga on the beach’ session on Sunday, January 28.

The free classes will be taking place every month on Mojacar beach and are a part of the town’s winter activities program, which aims to show locals and tourists that even during the colder months, Mojacar has many fantastic days of fun to offer.

The yoga class saw a great turn out, with over 20 people bringing their mats and towels down to the sand in order to stretch their bodies and relax their minds.

Namaste!

Party in Albox

The town of Albox invites people from far and wide to come and participate in Albox Carnival 2024.

The town has called all Carnival lovers to join in this coming Saturday, February 3 for a party like no other that will spill through its streets.

The parade will start from the Plaza de San Francisco, in the La Loma neighbourhood, and after traveling through the main streets of Albox, it will arrive at the Water and Health Centre Auditorium where the main Carnival party will be held.

At the end of the parade there will be a space for groups that wish to show a special performance and, in addition, throughout the night there will be music with DJs and a bar run by local entertainment venues.

The Mayor of Albox, Maria del Mar Alfonso, declared that: “We will have a great carnival party with children’s attractions and food stalls throughout the evening.”