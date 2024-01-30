The price of precious land in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 16:57

Precious land in Almeria Credit: Shutterstock/621044057

In the province of Almeria, the price of land continues to increase, and one type in particular is skyrocketing, now becoming the most expensive agricultural land in the entire country of Spain.

As was explained in the report ‘Agrarian Land in Spain 2023’, which was prepared by the appraisal company Tinsa, the value of agricultural land in Almeria has enjoyed a continuous increase during 2023. This is especially apparent in land dedicated to vegetables, herbaceous and irrigated fruit trees. Due to this fact, the land dedicated to greenhouses for growing vegetables in Almeria has become the most expensive in the entire country in unit terms, with a value last year of €163,400 per hectare.

This stark increase is mainly due to adverse weather conditions, including the drought and the general impact of climate change, which have led to a reduction in production in a sector which was already penalised by a marked inflation in its production costs.

As stated in the Tinsa report by the director of Tinsa’s Studies Service, Cristina Arias: “Climate change reduces the production of all crops, but it has a special impact on dryland crops, which are more sensitive to their natural environment. This increases the value of irrigated crops and is driving the search for techniques that allow efficient use of water.”