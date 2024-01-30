This week’s News in Brief from Mallorca

By John Smith • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:36

One of the attractive kites flying in honour of St Sebastian Credit: Palma Council

Here is a short selection of some of the most recent events that have taken place on Mallorca

Flying high

Although not as popular as kite flying in Asia, there were quite a few adults and children flying their decorative kites in Palma on Sunday January 28 in celebration of Saint Sebastian and each year the number participating grows and the kites are more imaginative.

Water surprise

Walkers and others taking the air on Sunday January 28 were delighted to spot a pair of dolphins playing in the waters near to the shore at Platja de na Nadala beach in Palmanova. It certainly made the day for those who were lucky enough to see the pair.

New books

Thanks to support from the Mallorcan Association for Aid to Refugees from Ukraine (AMAR Ukraine) and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona, the Can Sales public library in Palma will be stocking a selection of books in Ukrainian to assist those refugees on the island.

TV stations

It is estimated that some 723 households in Mallorca will be unable to receive Spanish TV as the country moves over to high definition transmission, so the Balearic Government has created a fund to grant up to €250 per household to instal a special receiver.

Cyber woes

Following the early January cyber-attack on the Calvia Council computer system, things are still not resolved and it appears unlikely that the town hall systems will be completely up and running until sometime in February because of the need to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Tree fellers

A last minute approach from the Balearic Tree Association to a Palma court has temporarily stopped Palma Council from cutting down four trees in the Plaça Llorenç Villalonga but if the council can prove that the trees are in poor condition this may be rescinded.

Flushed out

A Spanish woman who was found guilty of a crime in the Manacor Court and was due to be sent to prison asked permission to go to the toilet and as there were no female guards she was allowed to go by herself but fell out of a fifth floor window whilst trying to escape.

Having fallen on to a corrugated tin roof, she appeared quite badly injured and when emergency services arrived she was rushed to hospital for treatment and has therefore escaped prison for the time being, although once recovered there is every likelihood that she will serve her sentence.