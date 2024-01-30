This week’s News in Brief from Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 17:36
One of the attractive kites flying in honour of St Sebastian
Credit: Palma Council
Here is a short selection of some of the most recent events that have taken place on Mallorca
Although not as popular as kite flying in Asia, there were quite a few adults and children flying their decorative kites in Palma on Sunday January 28 in celebration of Saint Sebastian and each year the number participating grows and the kites are more imaginative.
Walkers and others taking the air on Sunday January 28 were delighted to spot a pair of dolphins playing in the waters near to the shore at Platja de na Nadala beach in Palmanova. It certainly made the day for those who were lucky enough to see the pair.
Thanks to support from the Mallorcan Association for Aid to Refugees from Ukraine (AMAR Ukraine) and the Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona, the Can Sales public library in Palma will be stocking a selection of books in Ukrainian to assist those refugees on the island.
It is estimated that some 723 households in Mallorca will be unable to receive Spanish TV as the country moves over to high definition transmission, so the Balearic Government has created a fund to grant up to €250 per household to instal a special receiver.
Following the early January cyber-attack on the Calvia Council computer system, things are still not resolved and it appears unlikely that the town hall systems will be completely up and running until sometime in February because of the need to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
A last minute approach from the Balearic Tree Association to a Palma court has temporarily stopped Palma Council from cutting down four trees in the Plaça Llorenç Villalonga but if the council can prove that the trees are in poor condition this may be rescinded.
A Spanish woman who was found guilty of a crime in the Manacor Court and was due to be sent to prison asked permission to go to the toilet and as there were no female guards she was allowed to go by herself but fell out of a fifth floor window whilst trying to escape.
Having fallen on to a corrugated tin roof, she appeared quite badly injured and when emergency services arrived she was rushed to hospital for treatment and has therefore escaped prison for the time being, although once recovered there is every likelihood that she will serve her sentence.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
