Trending:

Tunnel blaze tackled by Malaga firefighters

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 9:18

Tunnel Fire Tamed Image: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de la Diputación de Málaga

FIREFIGHTERS from the Málaga Provincial Fire Consortium swiftly extinguished a vehicle blaze inside a tunnel in Lagos, near Vélez-Málaga. The incident caused a traffic jam, trapping numerous cars on the motorway heading towards Vélez-Málaga.

Emergency in Lagos Tunnel

Around 7:00 PM on January 29, reports flooded in about a fire inside the tunnel, prompting a rapid response. Málaga‘s Fire Consortium confirmed a van was ablaze, disrupting traffic towards Málaga and causing substantial delays.

Image: Facebook/Javi Pastor Marín

Lagos Tunnel Incident Resolved

Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the fire, which left the vehicle completely charred, only resulted in material damage. Firefighters efficiently doused the flames within thirty minutes, preventing further complications. Fortunately, no accidents were linked to the incident, concluding the event without major repercussions.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading