Tunnel blaze tackled by Malaga firefighters

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 9:18
Tunnel Fire Tamed
Image: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de la Diputación de Málaga
FIREFIGHTERS from the Málaga Provincial Fire Consortium swiftly extinguished a vehicle blaze inside a tunnel in Lagos, near Vélez-Málaga. The incident caused a traffic jam, trapping numerous cars on the motorway heading towards Vélez-Málaga.
Around 7:00 PM on January 29, reports flooded in about a fire inside the tunnel, prompting a rapid response. Málaga‘s Fire Consortium confirmed a van was ablaze, disrupting traffic towards Málaga and causing substantial delays.
Luckily, no injuries were reported, and the fire, which left the vehicle completely charred, only resulted in material damage. Firefighters efficiently doused the flames within thirty minutes, preventing further complications. Fortunately, no accidents were linked to the incident, concluding the event without major repercussions.
