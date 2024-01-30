By Anna Ellis •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 13:30
University of Alicante: Master Plan for Santa Pola. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The University of Alicante’s study has proposed a master plan for the coastal façade of Cape Santa Pola, featuring new routes at various heights.
These routes aim to enhance the use and enjoyment of the distinctive natural environment, promoting accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.
The Sierra de Santa Pola, rising 144 meters above sea level, includes the cape at its foothills, marking the end point of the bay of Alicante and the beginning of that of Santa Pola.
The Atalayola Watch Tower, housing the current lighthouse, stands at its highest point.
The master plan envisions three distinct itineraries.
The first involves the current Cabo road, designated for various activities in harmony with permitted uses.
The second itinerary, situated at a height of 100 metres, features a fully accessible pedestrian and cycling path for people to enjoy nature.
The third, at an even higher elevation, offers a panoramic experience, showcasing incredible views of the cape’s front and highlighting its environmental significance as a rare fossil reef on the Mediterranean coast, home to unique vegetation and fauna.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years.
