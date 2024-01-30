By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 18:02
Registration is open
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The Urban Running Circuit 2024 of Fuengirola includes three races that will take place in the Paseo Marítimo, the Paseo de los Murales and the park of La Loma.
The events will take place on Sunday February 25 (from 200 metres to 3 kilometres), Sunday March 10 (from 200 metres to 4 kilometres) and Sunday April 14 (from 200 metres to 5 kilometres), respectively, in different categories and registrations can already be made at dorsalchip.es through this link.
“We are starting the year by presenting one of the activities that we are most excited to publicise from the Sports Department, the Urban Running Circuit, which is now in its eighth edition. It means a lot to see how year after year people become more loyal, and the event has runners from many places,” said Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez.
The first race will be along the Paseo Marítimo, in the stretch between Torreblanca and Carvajal; the second race will start from the Elola sports complex, and will run along the Paseo de Los Murales, in El Boquetillo. “A space that has seen a revolution in recent months and we want it to be a showcase for all the people who come to Fuengirola on Sundays to run”, said the councillor.
Finally, the third race will be held in the park of La Loma. “We have yet to finalise some details of this last course but it will be a simple race, which will allow runners to get to know this great green lung of Fuengirola”concluded Rodríguez.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.