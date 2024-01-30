By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 18:02

Registration is open Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Urban Running Circuit 2024 of Fuengirola includes three races that will take place in the Paseo Marítimo, the Paseo de los Murales and the park of La Loma.

The events will take place on Sunday February 25 (from 200 metres to 3 kilometres), Sunday March 10 (from 200 metres to 4 kilometres) and Sunday April 14 (from 200 metres to 5 kilometres), respectively, in different categories and registrations can already be made at dorsalchip.es through this link.

“We are starting the year by presenting one of the activities that we are most excited to publicise from the Sports Department, the Urban Running Circuit, which is now in its eighth edition. It means a lot to see how year after year people become more loyal, and the event has runners from many places,” said Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez.

The first race will be along the Paseo Marítimo, in the stretch between Torreblanca and Carvajal; the second race will start from the Elola sports complex, and will run along the Paseo de Los Murales, in El Boquetillo. “A space that has seen a revolution in recent months and we want it to be a showcase for all the people who come to Fuengirola on Sundays to run”, said the councillor.

Finally, the third race will be held in the park of La Loma. “We have yet to finalise some details of this last course but it will be a simple race, which will allow runners to get to know this great green lung of Fuengirola”concluded Rodríguez.