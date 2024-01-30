What a lot of weed

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 12:25

Asian seaweed (Rugulopteryx okamurae) Photo: Flickr CC / saebaryo

50 tonnes of Asian seaweed has been removed from Benalmadena beaches in just two weeks. The work consisted of removing the algae using specialised machinery and then sweeping the sand of the beach.

The Benalmadena Municipal Beach Department has carried out work in recent weeks on different urban beaches which has allowed the removal of approximately 50 tonnes of Asian seaweed (Rugulopteryx okamurae). The works have concentrated on the area of Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas and Playa Bonita.

The councillor for Beaches and Tourism, Presi Aguilera, spoke of the importance of this work, “to keep one of our main tourist attractions for the enjoyment of locals and visitors”.

One of the problems that most affect the coastline of the entire Costa del Sol, the Asian algae, an invasive species that wreaks havoc on the image of the coast and that requires a huge commitment from councils to combat it.

The councillor said that the people of Benalmadena should know the impact of this species in the coastal environment and how the Council is addressing it, ”365 days a year to maintain the quality of our beaches”.