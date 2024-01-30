By Anna Ellis • Published: 30 Jan 2024 • 15:31

Wild adventures await: Rio Safari Elche offers discounts for nature enthusiasts. Image: Rio Safari Elche.

Do you fancy immersing yourself in the wonders of nature and its creatures?

Rio Safari Elche is offering an exciting opportunity to explore the beauty on foot or hop on an expeditionary train that winds through the enclosures.

Plus, they’re currently running a sale with a fantastic 40 per cent discount on tickets, valid until February 15.

The discount applies to the regular admission fees, bringing down the price to €22.50 for those aged 13 and above, and €17 for kids aged 3-12 or seniors aged 65+.

Situated in a century-old orchard boasting nearly 4000 palm trees, Rio Safari Elche is a unique zoo park that not only provides a delightful experience in nature but also contributes significantly to conservation efforts.

The park is sustained solely by the support of visitors who come to enjoy the blend of nature, fun, learning, and wildlife preservation.

You can find Rio Safari Elche on the road connecting Elche and Santa Pola (865 hp), located 9 km from Elche and 4 km from Santa Pola.

For more information or to grab your discounted tickets, you can reach out to Elche Safari via email at info@riosafari.com or give them a call at (+34) 96 663 82 88.