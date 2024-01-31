Almeria’s leading woman

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:25

A woman about her business! Credit: Linkedin

Almeria’s very own Pilar Martinez-Cosentino has officially been placed in the ‘Top 100’ of leading women in Spain.

Pilar, who is vice president of the company, Almeria multinational, has appeared in the ‘Top 100’ of leading women in Spain compiled by the digital media outlet El Español.

The media outlet stated that Consentino was a clear choice due to the fact that, “since her appointment she has contributed with high performance to the constant growth of a family-owned company that distributes brands such as Silestone or Dekton in more than 110 countries, and employs 5,300 people throughout the world, more than 2,300 of them in Spain”.

Furthermore, El Español added that the leader “has collaborated with her father Francisco Martinez Cosentino, president of the business group of the same name, in the management of the marble miracle that, from the modest beginnings of a workshop in a furniture store in Almeria, has translated into an empire.”

Also mentioned was the company’s values, as it was emphasised that: “the commitment to sustainability in all industrial processes and to technological innovation at the service of the creation of new products for facades and interiors are its two priorities”.

In this ranking, this successful and inspiring woman from Almeria is joined by others including the researchers Margarita del Val and Carmen Ayuso; the first Spanish woman to be chosen as a reserve astronaut by the European Space Agency (ESA), Sara Garcia Alonso or other businesswomen such as Maria Helena Antolín, vice president of the CEOE or Dora Casal, executive director of Roberto Verino.