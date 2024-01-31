By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 16:30

Aspe shines bright, unveiling its culinary delights. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.

From January 24 to January 28, Aspe showcased its tourism offerings for the year at the FITUR Tourism Exhibition held in Marid.

Antonio Puerto, Aspe’s mayor, emphasised the city’s welcoming atmosphere and recognised it as a secure investment with consistent growth in economy, population, and services in recent years.

Rosa Ruiz, Councilor for Tourism, provided details about essential events for tourists, including festivals like Flamenco, Socarrat, and Aspe Suena, which have adjusted their dates in 2024 to establish a distinct identity.

Gastronomy, a key feature of Aspe, took centre stage with the presentation of the Aspense Traditional Recipe Book.