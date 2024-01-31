Axarquia Assembly unanimously greenlights major upgrades

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:30

Paving the way for an enhanced future. Image: Shutterstock/ Pabkov

THE General Assembly of Axarquia has unanimously approved six motions aimed at improving communications, road infrastructure, and increasing security resources for the Axarquía region.

Enhancing Security, Transportation, and Infrastructure

Proposed by various political groups, all 41 members endorsed the motions, addressing longstanding citizen demands. The assembly urged the central government to increase the number of law enforcement agents in the Axarquía region, emphasising the need to safeguard rural areas.

Unanimous Support for Axarquia’s Development

Concerning transportation improvements, a unanimous motion encouraged the Junta de Andalucía to include additional Axarquía towns in the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of Málaga. The assembly also called for railway network expansion along the coast and throughout the province, extending the Metro of Málaga to Rincón de la Victoria and connecting it with Campanillas, and Ciudad Jardín.

In terms of road infrastructure, unanimous approval was given for the completion of safety works on the A-7204 road in Alta Axarquía and the construction of the pending section of the A-402 road between Alcalá la Real (Jaén), Alhama de Granada, and Vélez-Málaga.

