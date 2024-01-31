Axarquia Assembly unanimously greenlights major upgrades

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:30
Paving the way for an enhanced future.
Image: Shutterstock/ Pabkov
THE General Assembly of Axarquia has unanimously approved six motions aimed at improving communications, road infrastructure, and increasing security resources for the Axarquía region.
Proposed by various political groups, all 41 members endorsed the motions, addressing longstanding citizen demands. The assembly urged the central government to increase the number of law enforcement agents in the Axarquía region, emphasising the need to safeguard rural areas.
Concerning transportation improvements, a unanimous motion encouraged the Junta de Andalucía to include additional Axarquía towns in the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of Málaga. The assembly also called for railway network expansion along the coast and throughout the province, extending the Metro of Málaga to Rincón de la Victoria and connecting it with Campanillas, and Ciudad Jardín.
In terms of road infrastructure, unanimous approval was given for the completion of safety works on the A-7204 road in Alta Axarquía and the construction of the pending section of the A-402 road between Alcalá la Real (Jaén), Alhama de Granada, and Vélez-Málaga.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.