Axarquia’s natural charm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:54

Discover Axarquia’s natural charms. Image: Shutterstock/ Pacorpi

THE towns in the Axarquía region of Costa del Sol have created a campaign to show off the natural charms of the Axarquia region at Madrid’s International Tourism Fair, Fitur. The aim of this campaign is to attract visitors year-round. The focus is on natural resources, gastronomy, culture, and history to do so.

Colmenar: Gateway to Natural Splendors and Culinary Delights

The Regional Town Councils of Axarquía stated that Colmenar is promoting itself as the ‘gateway to the Natural Park of Los Montes de Málaga,’ underlining its rich resources. Colmenar’s tourism pitch includes gastronomy rooted in local products like honey, cured meats, and cheeses. The town also boasts a vibrant cultural scene, opportunities for active tourism in the Natural Park of Los Montes de Málaga, and a robust business sector with potential in hospitality and dining.

A Town of Scenic Beauty and Local Gastronomy

Cómpeta unveiled its new campaign, ‘Cómpeta, an encounter of emotions,’. Iznate showcased its promotional video, ‘Iznate, a paradise of Muscatel grapes,’ highlighting the appeal of a getaway in a natural setting with gastronomy spotlighting local products and scenic beauty.

Almáchar, El Borge, Moclinejo Unite for ‘Corazón Moscatel’: A Wine Enthusiast’s Dream

Almáchar, El Borge, and Moclinejo jointly launched ‘Corazón Moscatel,’ (Moscatel heart) a tourism brand targeting wine enthusiasts, promoting local gastronomy around Muscatel grapes, and showcasing the unique identity and heritage of their respective areas.

