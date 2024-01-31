By Anna Ellis • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 18:15

Beethoven Fest returns to Altea with not-to-be-missed concerts. Image: Ayuntamiento de Altea

On Sunday, February 18, the first concert of the fourth edition of the Beethoven Fest will take place in Altea.

The concerts are scheduled for Sundays on February 18 and 25, as well as on March 3, at midday in the House of Culture.

The Beethoven Fest, featuring small-format concerts, has become a cultural benchmark in the municipality, drawing both locals and tourists on winter Sunday mornings.

The concerts are set to take place in a central space and at a time that allows attendees to enjoy a cultural activity followed by the tradition of having an aperitif before lunch or exploring Altea’s gastronomic offerings.

The program for the Beethoven Fest features a diverse set of concerts.

The first concert, on February 18, will be performed by Trio Lògic, composed of experienced musicians with international backgrounds.

They will present “Històries i contes de Beethoven,” a journey through different romantic and fantasy works, highlighting Beethoven’s influence on other composers.

The second concert, on February 25, will be a four-hand piano concert performed by Pamela Pérez and Pedro Mercado.

The Van Duá Duo, formed by these two pianists, will present a concert that includes works of various genres spanning different periods.

The closing concert on March 3 will feature a flute, cello, and piano trio consisting of Anna Alvado, Tara García, and Carla Gómez, respectively.

The trio will perform works by Beethoven, Weber, and Gaubert, each expressing the romanticism theme with their own unique and characteristic language.