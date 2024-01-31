Cartagena Council fast-tracks €2.4 million logistics hub

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 21:40

THE Cartagena Council is actively promoting a major Logistics Activity Zone (ZAL) project in the Los Camachos industrial estate ‘to attract investments to the area, generate employment, and boost commercial activities at the port,’ stated Diego Ortega, Councillor for Urban Planning and Infrastructure.

Diego Ortega’s Urgent Call to Action

Emphasising the urgency, Ortega highlighted the council’s swift actions within its jurisdiction to prevent any delays. The construction license has already been granted to the Free Trade Consortium and they plan to begin the first phase of the project, with an investment exceeding €2.4 million.

Strategic Significance for Cartagena and the Region

This logistics hub is considered a strategic move for Cartagena and the region’s economic development, the Los Camachos ZAL addresses the business demand for land and logistic services crucial for growth and international connectivity, especially with Europe.

Comprehensive Project Features and Development Plans

The project includes dedicated service areas for businesses, a logistics section relocating the Free Trade Zone, and an intermodal zone requiring immediate railway connectivity. Ortega concluded, ‘We cannot accept more excuses; losing European funds for connecting the port’s goods to the Mediterranean Corridor through ZAL would jeopardise the project’s completion.’

